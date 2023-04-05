SAN FRANCISCO—The creator of Cash App and former Square Executive, Bob Lee, 43, was stabbed in San Francisco and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on Tuesday, April 4.

The attack took place around 2:35 a.m. at the 300 block of Main Street in the Soma neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department reported. Lee was found on the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers rendered aid and medics were summoned to the scene who transported him to the hospital.

Lee’s friend Jake Shields, who was a former MMA fighter, wrote on social media on April 4, “I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking home in San Francisco. He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. F*** San Francisco.”

Bill Barhydt, wrote, “Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.”

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said Lee was survived by a loving family and a “collection of close friends and collaborators.” Lee collaborated with MoblieCoin and was their chief product officer.

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article,” Goldbard said. “He was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker. From large contributions to Android at Google, to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth.”

Goldbard added: “We will miss you Bob. We love you.”

“For now MoblieCoin will mourn. We turn our attention to honoring Bob’s legacy by holding his loved ones close,” Goldbard concluded.

Lee worked on Android’s core library development in the early years of the mobile operating system, as TechCrunch notes. He moved to Square to work on the company’s Android app before becoming chief technical officer and creating Cash App. Lee was also a startup investor and helped the World Health Organization with its mobile app after the COVID-19 pandemic transpired

This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.