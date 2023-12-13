HOLLYWOOD—By now, you should be all decorated for Christmas. Let’s look at some of the celebrities that started early. Paris Hilton went on my favorite platform TikTok in the beginning of the month and showed the world her two shimmering Christmas trees, one of which was baby pink with candy-themed ornaments. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to go over the top. “The Kardashians” star unveiled her lavish Christmas light display via social media on November 26, just a few days after Thanksgiving.

The driveway leading to the Kardashian’s California home was shimmering with twinkle lights. She transformed her $60 million mansion into a majestic winter wonderland as many snow-covered Fir trees lined her hallway. The Skims founder’s décor is pure white this year, creating a very light, whimsical and zen atmosphere. Miss Kim’s main tree is completely covered in yellow, twinkling Christmas lights. Bare of ornaments and without a tree topper, her holiday centerpiece matches the rest of her interior aesthetic: simple and elegant.

Kylie’s Christmas tree is decorated with a few ornaments here and there to add pops of color, but really nothing to busy. The white string lights wrapped around the giant tree give it a classic touch, and the ornaments make it feel more personal.

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian on the other hand, posted her picture of her minimalistic tree in her $7.5 million Calabasas home she shares with her husband Travis Barker. Her tree doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, it’s just decorated with festive clear lights, which still gives the entire room a magical glow. Now, Khloe Kardashian decided to follow in Kourtney’s minimalism theme look.

The mother of two, has only lights yet she opted for several trees to bring festive greenery into her home, opting for lights instead of ornaments. Obviously, it’s not about the money, its just a simple tree which actually looks even more beautiful without the baubles. She was actually the last of her sisters to set up her Christmas decorations.

Its decorated with white string lights and silver and white ornaments, the tree belongs inside a winter wonderland. She even put a fake white deer next to it, really capturing the winter vibes. Kendall’s tree is truly decked out, with tinsel, ornaments, and classic white string lights. Her mantle has a full green garland and stockings hang over her real fireplace. Beautiful and magical.

“Dancing With The Stars” veteran Cheryl Burke started early, around Thanksgiving, while enjoying her family being around in front of her well-decorated Christmas tree. The queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, transformed her $1.8 million tour bus-into festive grottos filled with twinkly lights, ceiling-sweeping trees, and personalized ornaments. We all know that Mariah has several homes, so it’s her choice to spend it either on the east coast or west coast. One thing is for sure, she will make it beautiful and magical for her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. She goes all out for Christmas. She usually goes for a gold-themed color scheme. Her garden is just as beautiful, with a roaring fire pit, and gold fairy lights wrapped around the trees. As of press time, she hasn’t posted her 2023 Christmas tree decorations.

This year, it seems the traditional red and green-2023 is all about pretty in pink. Bringing a touch of Barbie, and joy to the festivities, especially since “Barbie” leads the Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by “Oppenheimer,” that’s why it’s ‘Barbenheimer.’

Rose’s Scoop: The Emirates Palace Christmas tree, was the most expensive tree in history with a price tag of $11.4 million. It wasn’t the tree itself but the decorations that went over the top, diamonds, gold, pearls, sapphires and emeralds. The hotel provides automatic machines to sell gold bars and the use of a private jet, an 11.4 million Christmas tree figures to be a small matter in hindsight.