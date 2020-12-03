UNITED STATES—I know I am NOT the only person who thinks 2020 has been perhaps one of the worst years they’ve seen in their lifetime. An actual pandemic led to many states actually shutting down, businesses closing, people losing their jobs, money being tighter than it has ever been and just so much more chaos America. I know I am not the only person who cannot wait until 2021 comes around.

I say every year that I plan on new resolutions and goals, but they end up being all talk and for 2021, I’m sick of the talk I’m seriously going to be making some massive changes. This quarantine has created some of the worst food habits ever. I mean at the start of the pandemic I was cooking a lot more at home, but as the months have gone on I have done less cooking and eating out more that is terrible for my body, mental health and stress level.

The junk is going out the window in a few weeks, on top of that, I want to exercise a lot more than what I have been doing. I do exercise more than in years past and I want to do it even more for 2021. On top of that I want to cut as much stress out of my life as possible. I think a lot of my stress comes from me just NOT being able to tell people ‘no.’ Sometimes I take on too much or I try to be Superman, when I should just be me. Do what I can and let the rest fall on the waist side. I just have to stop doing so much and trying to be there for everyone, and having the weight of the world on my shoulders.

Look, I’m one person I cannot do it all even though I try in my gut to prove people otherwise all the time. Here’s the problem: when you do too much you tend to pay for it in the long run. The sleepless nights, the stress worried about this and worried about that, bad eating habits and so much more, the list goes on America when we think we are unstoppable.

One thing that I know for certain is going to transpire this year is the fact that I plan to have 1 job come 2021. Rather it is one of the two jobs I currently have or a new job, I don’t know yet, but that is the goal. Why? I am tired of the stress America. I just don’t want to continue having that unrelenting stress. Work is stressful in its own right and it will always be, however, we can alter that stress by changing things. If you are not happy at your current place of employment look for another one.

It will not be easy to do so in this pandemic, but there are some industries thriving while others are seriously hurting. I mean the medical field depending on who you talk to. The tech industry is seeing some spike in business as well, but others are touch and go and you have to determine if you take a leap of faith. Consider taking that risk and giving it your all.

If you make a career change you should make one into an industry where you are happy, don’t just do something for the paycheck. Yes, we have to have a decent amount of income to ensure the bills can be paid and sustained. At the same time, you have to ask yourself the question: is it worth it. So that is where my mindset is. It is not just about the check for me, it is about being happy, decreasing stress, having fun and having some perks (health insurance, paid sick days, paid vacations) and a host of other things.

I know what I should do, but I have that trepidation about taking that leap, but I’ve come to the realization that if you’re not willing to take the leap, you’ll never know what potential you have if you don’t take the gamble. In the year 2021, I want to present my best self that means taking gambles that I have never done before and to not be afraid of new opportunities and new challenges in life. I’ve come to the realization that if you are truly not happy with something you have to take the steps to make the changes that you want to see transpire in your life.

Written By Jason Jones