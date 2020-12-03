SAN FRANCISCO—The mayor of San Francisco, the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the San Francisco Interfaith Council, and Episcopal Community Services launched the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program on Monday, November 30 and it will end on January 31, 2020.

The program, according to statement from Mayor London Breed’s office, will aid 67 homeless people at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

“Our Homelessness Recovery Plan will create thousands of new placements for homeless residents in order to bring them off the streets and into housing, but there continues to be an immediate need for more places for people to go. That is why the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program is so important,” said Mayor Breed.

According to the press release, the homeless will be provided “two hot meals and takeaway lunches and mobile showers,” while they are attending the program.

“The winter season can be particularly difficult for people experiencing homelessness and it is our responsibility as a city to make sure that everyone has a safe place to sleep at night. We are grateful to our local faith organizations for opening their doors and making this program possible,” added Mayor Breed.

The Interfaith Winter Shelter Program is designed to follow COVID-19 restrictions. This includes providing the guests masks, distancing the guests at a length of 6 feet, enhanced food and safety procedures, and access to handwashing and sanitation stations.

The HSH indicated that no walk-ins are permitted due to the COVID public health guidelines. Instead, the COVID-19 Command Center will refer people to the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, to guarantee “the system of care [is] matched with most appropriate resources.”

Beth Stokes, the Executive Director of the Episcopal Community Services stated:

“The shelter capacity expansion that the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program will bring to our homelessness emergency response system is critical.”

Stokes added, “It is of the utmost importance that vulnerable members of our community are not only able to seek respite from the elements, but Shelter-In-Place in a safe and dignified manner.”

For those interested in the 2020-2021 Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, visit https://hsh.sfgov.org/services/shelter/emergencyshelter/.