SAN FRANCISCO—Mayor London Breed has come under fire recently for reportedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions during a party she attended.

According to reports, the mayor and seven other guests attended a socialite’s birthday party at an upscale restaurant, The French Laundry.

The French Laundry is located in Napa County and the party was held on November 7, where Napa County did not have strict limitations on the number of people that could gather inside a restaurant because they were not in the “Purple Tier.”

Governor Gavin Newsom did not have California counties in the “Purple Tier,” which is the strictest level face restrictions until November 18, roughly two weeks later. During that time, the governor placed counties in the Purple Tier including Napa County.

Mayor Breed released a statement to the press that read:

“The Mayor has strived to follow all COVID public health rules from the beginning of the pandemic. She does this not only because she is asking for residents to do their part, but also because she is trying to do her part to slow the spread of the disease. On November 7th, while taking a few days off after the election, she attended a small family birthday dinner for a friend at an open-air table at the French Laundry. There were eight people in total, including herself. The Mayor paid for her own dinner. At the time, San Francisco was in the yellow tier and Napa County was in the orange tier. Both allowed outdoor and indoor dining. During the recent period when San Francisco’s numbers were lower than they are today, the Mayor visited a number of restaurants in San Francisco to support them safely during this pandemic, but she has always been cautious when she is dining out. Now, with cases rising, and Bay Area counties moving back into the purple tier, she is once again limiting her actions and is encouraging all San Franciscans to do the same.”

News of Mayor Breed’s dining experience surfaced after Governor Gavin Newsom came under fire for attending a dinner party at the same restaurant.

Governor Newsom released an apology saying, “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

The Mayor of San Jose also issued an apology on December 1 for reportedly breaking California health rules during the Thanksgiving holiday.