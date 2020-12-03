SAN FRANCISCO—For the fifth year, the San Francisco Police Department and Walgreens have partnered up to bring holiday cheer to children in need. The SFPD will be accepting new and unwrapped toys at more than 70 San Francisco Walgreens locations through to December 20.

Participants can either buy or drop off toys in any corroborating Walgreens in San Francisco and will then be collected and then donated personally by the police department. Roughly 2,500 toys were donated in 2019.

As a result of COVID-19, there will be no public conference to announce the annual toy drive.

For more information of this drive and others that the SFPD are participating in, visit https://www.sanfranciscopolice.org/community/events/holiday-outreach.