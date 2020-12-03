SAN FRANCISCO—On November 23, in collaboration with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, the San Francisco Arts Commission, and Community Vision, Mayor London Breed announced that $3.1 million in financial assistance will go to nonprofit organizations.

The grant was raised in order to assist neighborhood-serving organizations in acquiring space, relocating or renovating facilities, and securing long-term leases or ownership. These establishments hold programs such as affordable housing, workforce development and connections, and assisting low-income residents.

The grant is part of the San Francisco Nonprofit Sustainability Initiative (NSI). The NSI, according to a press release by the Office of the Mayor, is “a multi-agency collaboration to address key challenges facing the nonprofit sector, including the high cost of real estate.”

The NSI was able to “support the ownership and stabilization of nonprofit space for 59 organizations for an average lease term of 7.1 years.”

San Francisco organizations have been awarded a total $12.37 million. According to a graph, the mayor posted on her Twitter page, “nonprofits account for 6,600 organizations, 64% of educational service providers, 37% of healthcare and social workers, and more.”

The mayor spoke about how nonprofits are important during the pandemic and how NSI was able to assist them in assisting others.

“We’ve seen the Mission Resource Hub spring into action for food security and family resources, we’ve seen La Casa de las Madres and the Asian Women’s Shelter address a heartbreaking rise in domestic violence, we’ve seen Meals on Wheels grow meal production and jobs in the Bayview. These nonprofits are all prior recipients of NSI funding and they’ve been crucial to the City’s pandemic response by providing key services and resources to thousands of residents,” said Mayor Breed.

Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for the NSI can go to http://communityvisionca.org/sfsustainability for details, eligibility guidelines, and to register for information sessions, two of which are scheduled for December 3 at 5 p.m. and January 6 at 10 a.m.

Applications must be received by January 29, 2021 by 12:00 p.m. to be considered of grants. Eligible organizations can apply for support in acquisition, relocation and renovation, community cornerstones, and technical assistances.