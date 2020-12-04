SAN FRANCISCO—Deputy Sheriff of San Francisco Linton E. Martin, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, December 1 after collapsing at a county jail in San Bruno. Martin, 56, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto called Deputy Martin a “beloved member.”

“We will miss his distinctive deep voice, which announced his presence wherever he went,” said Sheriff Miyamoto in a press release on Wednesday, December 2.

Nancy Hayden Crowley, Director of Communications for the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, told San Francisco News on Thursday, December 3 that:

“This has been a difficult time for the Sheriff’s office. Deputy Martin Sr. was beloved among staff and had been a member of the Sheriff’s office since 2001. His son also works for the Sheriff’s office, one of approximately 850 sworn staff serving the City and County of San Francisco.”

Deputy Martin is a San Francisco native who graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and later went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy, serving as reserve duty and then active duty.

He joined the SF Sheriff’s Office nearly two decades ago after graduating from the San Mateo Police Academy.

Martin leaves behind his wife and children, one of whom is currently serving as SF’s Sheriff’s Deputy.