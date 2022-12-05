LAS VEGAS, NV—The Los Angeles Chargers were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 4. The duo of Derek Carr and Davante Adams rallied the Raiders with two big touchdown passes, and the Chargers find themselves on the bubble of missing the playoffs at a mark of (6-6).

Carr completed a 31-yarder to Adams for the first touchdown 32 seconds into the third quarter. Less than four minutes later, the duo hooked up on a 45-yard flea flicker for another score. Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers held a 13-10 edge going into halftime, but team’s offensive line couldn’t protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert was sacked five times in the loss, the Raiders Chandler Jones recorded three sacks in the first half alone. The Chargers and the Raiders split their season series at one apiece.

Herbert completed 28 of 47 for 335 yards for his 20th career 300-yard game. While Herbert continues to amass great stats, his two primary weapons, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have been injured throughout the year, impacting the All-Pro QB.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t make enough big plays today. But those guys did a great job of battling and fighting all day. This is one of those things that you have to watch (video), get better at and learn from,” said Herbert.

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen returned after missing seven games with an injured hamstring, his confidence and penchant for talking trash never waned. Leading up to the game, Allen warned the Raiders secondary if Silver and Black dare play single coverage on him, they would be, “barbecued chicken.”

Allen made good on his promise, on 4th-and-10, Herbert rolled right and fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with 8:34 left to bring Los Angeles to within 27-20. It was Allen’s 50th career TD reception.

The Chargers are No. 9 in the AFC. Only seven teams in each conference make the NFL Playoffs, making their next game on December 11 against the (8-4) Miami Dolphins a must win at SoFi Stadium.