INGLEWOOD—Lightning bolts and weather issues delayed kickoff for 35 minutes for Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14 at SoFi stadium on Monday, October 4.

Opening the game , Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert led them down the field, finding Donald Parham for a four yard touchdown pass going up 7-0 early.

The Chargers defense terrorized David Carr and the Raiders. Holding them to just 49 total yards, one first down and zero points in the first half.

Herbert went 25 of 38, 222 yards and three touchdowns. The star of the night was Austin Ekeler, who was sensational. Having 117 rushing yards alongside two touchdowns.

Los Angeles ran wild on the Raiders defense. Herbert threw three TD passes including a 14-yard touchdown strike to running back Austin Ekeler.

The Raiders would answer quickly in the second half. Driving down the field culminating in a short touchdown reception by Hunter Renfrow with 9:01 left in the third quarter. The disparity of Raider fans made it seem as if the Silver and Black had the home field advantage.

After a brief Chargers possession, the Raiders got the ball back and began to turn the tide with a 3-yard TD catch by tight end Darren Waller. Pulling the Raiders within a touchdown, 21-14, the comeback suddenly felt real. With the next possession Henry Riggs and Carr connected on a 51-yard strike that electrified the crowd. It was the longest yardage play the Chargers had given up all season. But from that point the Chargers defense held strong and forced a 52-yard field goal from the Silver and Black that sailed wide.

So with a little over 10 minutes left in this suddenly dramatic game the Chargers faced a fourth and three from midfield. They converted with tight end Jared Cook who made several game changing plays. Draining the clock during this pivotal drive, culminating in a 11 yard touchdown run from Austin Ekeler with 5:20 left in the contest.

The game was sealed on the next drive when Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. intercepted a Derick Carr pass and the Chargers suddenly at 3-1 are in a three way tie atop the AFC west. Next is a visit from the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 10. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 p.m.