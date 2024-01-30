SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, January 25, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that multiple felony charges were filed against Stanley Ellicott, 38, of Oakland, a manager in the City’s Department of Human Resources, on numerous felony charges for his role in a scheme to misappropriate grant funds awarded through the City’s Community Challenge Grant Program.

A new criminal complaint filed by the SFDA’s Office alleges that, over a four-year period from May 2017 to July 2021, Ellicott aided and abetted Lanita Henriquez in the misappropriation of public money for her own use and the use of others in violation of Penal Code section 424.

The complaint further charges Ellicott with six violations of Government Code section 1090(b), aiding and abetting Henriquez’s financial conflict of interest in six Community Challenge Grant contracts that she entered in to on behalf of the city of San Francisco with entities belonging to and controlled by Rudolph Dwayne Jones. It is alleged that Ellicott committed felony receipt of stolen property in violation of Penal Code section 496(a). There is no evidence at this time that Ellicott’s alleged criminal activity related to his work in the City’s Department of Human Resources.

The charges are related to a 59-count complaint filed in August 2023 against Henriquez, the former director of the City’s Community Challenge Grant Program, and Jones, the founder and president of RDJ Enterprises and a former City employee. Henriquez and Jones were charged with the misappropriation of government funds, multiple counts of bribery, and numerous counts of financial conflict of interest.

An affidavit filed with the Court in support of Ellicott’s arrest explains a scheme in which Henriquez entered into contracts on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco with entities controlled by Jones totaling more than $1.4 million. During the same time period, and while Ellicott was employed by the city of San Francisco, Jones’s company, RDJ Enterprises, paid Ellicott a total of $269,876.24. Ellicott made payments back to Henriquez using Venmo and PayPal totaling $65,650.26.