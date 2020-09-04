CHICAGO, IL—The Chicago Police Department released new video footage which depicts the suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at a Chicago pancake house from Monday, August 31.

The incident occurred at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park, in Chicago’s South Side. Authorities indicated that the victims were eating in an outdoor tent outside the restaurant, when a gunman opened fire. Five people were hit, and one died at the scene. Police have said that the man who was killed, identified as Devon Welsh, 31, was the intended target of the shooting. The other four victims who were injured, three women ages 30, 32 and 42, and one man who is 32 years old, were taken to hospital, and all have been stabilized.

Police have released security footage of the suspects, and said that they are seeking five men in connection to the crime. All the suspects were in hoodies and wearing face coverings, and show two of the suspects at a gas station at ease, getting gas and buying drinks. The other three suspects are seen running through a parking lot. The shooting itself is not depicted in the video, but the camera microphone picked up the apparent sound of about a dozen gunshots, which is when the crime was taking place.

“Help the Chicago Police Department identify these individuals and vehicle. They are suspected of committing a homicide in the 11600 bloc of S. Western Ave. Any information, you are asked to contact Area 2 Detective Allen # 20209 at 312-747-8271”, the Chicago Police Department tweeted on September 2.