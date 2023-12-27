SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on December 20 that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Taraval District. The SFPD reported on December 13, at approximately 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of San Jose Avenue and Plymouth Avenue about a shooting.

After arriving on scene, officers located an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned paramedics to the scene, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is investigating the incident. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as, Christopher Kyle Marsh, 46. SFPD Homicide investigators developed probable cause to obtain a Ramey warrant for Marsh.

On December 14, officers assigned to Ingleside Station located Marsh on the 5500 block of Mission St. at approximately 11:40 a.m. and placed him under arrest for the murder. The arresting officers developed probable cause to arrest him for possession of suspected narcotics and two outstanding arrest warrants out of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Marsh was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the homicide arrest warrant (Violation: 187(a) PC, No Bail Amount), possession of methamphetamine (11377(1) HS, and possession of drug paraphernalia (11364(2) HS).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.