SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on December 23 that a shoplifting “blitz” lead to multiple arrests in the region. The SFPD Burglary Unit (Fencing & Organized Retail Crime investigators) and Field Operations Bureau conducted a pre-planned a shoplifting enforcement operation. A retail store located on the 700 block of Mission Street and the 200 block of Winston Drive was selected for the operation due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing.

On December 12, the operation was successful in the arrest of a total of 18 suspects. Two were booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 for outstanding warrants and the on-view theft charges. One suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 for on-view felony theft charges. Twelve suspects were cited for shoplifting and released from the scene. The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the store.

The SFPD will continue to conduct these operations throughout the city to reduce thefts that are targeting businesses. The lists of suspects taken into custody were:

-Tyrone Ford, a 49-year-old male from San Francisco was arrested and booked for a San Mateo Warrant ($1,000 bail, violation: 490.2(a) PC) Inc# 230876025.

-Joshua Reardon, a 45-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876116.

-Mounir Pacha, a 33-year-old male was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876188.

-13-year-old juvenile male was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876207.

-Alexander Gurunlian, a 32-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876423.

-Jordan Priestly, a 21-year-old female from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876241.

-Rosohn Brooks Jr., 23-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876241

-Steve Mitchell, a 50-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876542.

-Loretta Tennis, a 48-year-old female from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876542.

-Delayja Holyfield, a 19-year-old female from Castro Valley was arrested and booked for an Alameda County Warrant ($20,000 bail, violation: 490.4(a)(1) PC) Inc# 230876398.

-Jakeem Green, 21-year-old male from San Francisco was arrested and booked for (487(a) PC) grand theft, (490.4(a)(1) PC) organized retail theft), (182(a)(1) PC) conspiracy. Inc# 230876398.

-Nia Hunter, a 21-year-old female from Concord was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876718.

-Melissa Rodriguez, a 21-year-old female from Daly City was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) and 466 PC (possession of burglary tools) Inc# 230876718.

-Jason Lopez-Kidd, a 24-year-old male from San Francisco was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876724.

-Alaa Saleh, a 38-year-old male from San Lorenzo was cited for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) Inc# 230876683.

-Axel Contreras-Quintero, a 22-year-old male from San Francisco was arrested and booked for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) and 182 PC (conspiracy) Inc# 230876752.

-Desiree Andrade-Molina, a 34-year-old female was arrested and booked for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft) and 182 PC (conspiracy) Inc# 230876752.

-Monica Cobbins, 56-year-old female was arrested and booked for 490.2(a) PC (petty theft), 148(a)(1) PC (resisting arrest), and 166(a)(4) PC (violating court order) Inc# 230876859.

The SFPD are still investigating the various incidents. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.