SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco in connected to an armed robbery that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on November 5.

The SFPD reported at approximately 1:24 p.m., officers from the Northern Station responded to Lily Street and Laguna Street for a report of a robbery with a gun.

On scene, officers met with a 36-year-old victim and a 41-year-old victim who were followed to their vehicle after shopping in the Hayes Valley area by two armed suspects. One of the victims was wearing a wristwatch of high value and was initially approached by the suspects. The victim was able to lock himself in his vehicle as the suspects attempted to open the door. The suspects broke the window with an unknown object and the victim was able to flee the scene.

The suspects turned to the second victim who was also wearing a wristwatch of high value. The suspects struck him several times with their fists and attempted to steal the victim’s wristwatch, but were unsuccessful. The suspects fled towards their getaway vehicle and brandished a firearm at a third victim in the area. As the suspects entered their getaway vehicle, the second victim attempted to stop the suspect, and in the process was robbed of his wristwatch. The suspects fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD Robbery unit took over the investigation. With assistance from the San Francisco County Sheriffs, investigators identified one of the suspects as Lagula. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest and search warrants for Lagula and his residence.

On November 14, officers located Lagula at the Hall of Justice and detained him without incident. During an arrest search, investigators seized the stolen and recovered wristwatch from Lagula’s wrist.

On November 14, officers assigned to the SFPD Robbery unit, SFPD Narcotics unit, the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), and officers from Northern Station, served a search warrant on the 400 block of Rose Street where they located and seized evidence relating to the investigation. Additionally, an unregistered rifle was seized and located within the residence.

The defendant was transported to San Francisco County Jail and was booked on his arrest warrant for charges of Robbery (211 2nd Degree PC), Armed with a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (12022(a)(1) PC), Commission of a Felony While Out on Bail (12022.1(a)PC).

The second suspect is still at large. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.