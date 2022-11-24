SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday, November 23, connected to a homicide that occurred in May 2022. The SFPD reported that on May 14, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers from Mission Police Station responded to the area of 24th and Balmy Streets for a report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene and found a male who was unresponsive.

Medical personnel rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Wily Cumes Quiej, 34, as confirmed by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.

The SFPD Homicide Detail led the investigation and were able to identify two suspects. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for the two suspects and a crime bulletin was disseminated to law enforcement.

On September 30, Julio Noguez, 29-year-old male was located on the unit block of Oak Grove Street and was placed into custody by the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office for the arrest warrant (Ramey Warrant # #828977, Violation 187 PC, No Bail). Noguez was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for murder (187 PC).

On November 17, South San Francisco Police Department officers located Sergio Omar CarrenRojas, 32, and placed him into police custody for the arrest warrant (Ramey Warrant #828978, Violation 187 PC, No Bail). CarrenRojas was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for murder (187 PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.