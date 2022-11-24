SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.

That search warrant resulted in the seizure of several firearms, ammunition, electronic devices, and the arrest of two individuals. This led to a lengthy investigation into a criminal street gang that is based in San Francisco, with ties all over the Bay Area. They are known to have committed multiple violent and property crimes in the region.

On November 16, investigators from SFPD CVRT and the Strategic Investigations Bureau, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven cities in the Bay Area that resulted in eight arrests, the seizure of multiple firearms, narcotics, and stolen property. The arrests were in connection with shootings, armed robberies, and auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area.

The suspects were identified as Ajay Balaoro, 25, of Vallejo, Amari Green, 18, Xavier Garcia, 18, Daniela Eaton, 36, all residents of San Francisco, Reno Fiapoto, 23, of Fairfield, Ramone Fiapoto, 21, of East Palo Alto, and Tahmon Wilson, 20, of Richmond. A 22-year-old female was detained in Fairfield and her custody was transferred to the U.S. Marshall’s Office for numerous outstanding warrants.

“The San Francisco Police Department would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the investigation and the apprehension of the suspects: the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, South San Francisco PD, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward PD, Daly City PD, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg PD, Fairfield PD, San Pablo PD, Richmond PD, Federal Bureau of Investigations, San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office,” said the SFPD in a press release.

Balaoro was booked at Solano County Jail on three counts of possession of an assault rifle (30605(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm and not the registered owner 25850(c)(6) PC, a gang enhancement (186.22(b)(1)(A) PC, and a warrant out of San Mateo County.

Green was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang (182.5(a) PC), conspiracy (182 PC), gang enhancement (186.22(a) PC), several narcotics and firearm charges, and warrants out of the cities of San Mateo and South San Francisco.

Garcia was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang (182.5(a) PC), conspiracy (182 PC), gang enhancement (186.22(a) PC), several narcotics and firearm charges, and warrants out of the City of San Mateo.

Eaton was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of commission of a crime while participating in a criminal street gang (182.5(a) PC), conspiracy (182 PC), gang enhancement (186.22(a) PC), and several narcotics and firearm charges.

Wilson was booked at Contra Costa County Jail on several firearms and ammunition charges, a gang enhancement (186.22(a) PC) and gang conspiracy (182.5 (a) PC). Reno Fiapoto was booked at San Mateo County Jail for an outstanding warrant. Fiapoto was booked at San Mateo County Jail for two outstanding warrants.

The SFPD have indicated the case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.