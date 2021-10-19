WOODLAND HILLS—Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide is asking for the public’s help to identify a fatal stabbing suspect. The LAPD reported on October 10, around 2 a.m., officers from the LAPD Topanga Division responded to a call at an apartment complex of an “Ambulance Stabbing” at the 22100 block of Erwin Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained. The victim has been identified as Christopher Westley Pearson, 25. He was stabbed during a verbal dispute with another unknown male. The cause of the dispute is still unknown. The LAPD has not disclosed any information related to the suspect at this time.

Pearson appeared on the MTV reality series “Ex on the Beach.” The following message was posted on a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Chris’ funeral expenses.

“Unfortunately, Chris passed away early Sunday morning unexpectedly after a tragic encounter. Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn’t leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy. Chris was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal & didn’t stop until he achieved that goal. It didn’t matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only.

His smile lit up an entire room. The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud. Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish. We ask that you please donate or share this to help His mother and the family out with funeral expenses. No donation is too small, every cent counts. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

MTV issued the following statement via their Twitter page about Chris’ passing:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Anyone with details about the incident is asked is to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.

All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters can go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.