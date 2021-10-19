SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate Olga Malave, 85, who was last seen on Monday, October 18. Malave was last seen leaving her home at 9:22 a.m. on the 600 block of Edinburgh Street.

The SFPD indicate that Malave is a female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Brown “Fedora” hat, a brown coat with a gold pin on the left side, and a red shirt. The SFPD released photos of Malave via their website. One of the photos was taken from her Ring camera showing what she was wearing after leaving her residence.

Olga Malave is considered at risk due to her age and medical condition. Anyone who sees Malave is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and should be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.