SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that transpired in the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on October 8. The SFPD reported at 5 a.m. officers from the Mission Station arrived on the scene after receiving a report of an aggravated assault with fire. Upon arrival, officers found paramedics treating a 43 year-old male.

The victim was asleep in a sleeping bag on the sidewalk when he awoke to the sleeping bag on fire. The victim sustained injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, October 9, the victim died from injuries sustained. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the incident a homicide. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.