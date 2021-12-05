OAKLAND—A San Francisco Chronicle Photographer was robbed at gunpoint during an assignment in Oakland on Friday, December 17.

The photographer, who has not been identified, was approached by three suspects on the 1400 block of 15th Street at around 3:30 p.m. that day. Suspects fled the scene after stealing two cameras.

The Chronicle Photographer remained unscathed but, according to reports was shaken up by the incident. In a statement The Chronicle reported that they are determined to serve the community with news and will not allow this incident from hindering their mission.

This robbery comes after a similar incident that resulted in the death of a news security guard. The robbery took place in broad daylight while reporters were on duty. Kevin Nishita lost his life on November 27 after protecting reporters from the armed suspects.

In the State of California, to rob items that are less than $950 is considers a misdemeanor. California also has a “zero bail policy” in which people who have been arrested for theft are released back into the community as they await trial.

There has been a trend of flash-mob style robberies in the City of San Francisco.

This investigation is still pending.