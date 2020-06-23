SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 22, the Board of Trustees at City College Of San Francisco announced that they selected Dr. Rajen Vurdien as the new interim chancellor for the 2020-2021 year. The school released the official announcement with the president of City College Board of Trustees Shanell Williams’ signature.

According to the announcement, Dr. Vurdien has more than 30 years of experiences as an educator and leader in higher education. He also has a multicultural academic background. Dr. Vurdien earned degrees in English and English Teaching.

“Vurdien is a highly respected, seasoned educator and leader with more than 30 years in higher education, predominantly in California community colleges,” reads the introduction of Dr. Vurdien in the announcement. “Dr. Vurdien has an impressive and multicultural academic background. He is a lifelong learner and is proficient in several languages (English, French, Creole, Mandarin Chinese, Tamil, plus working knowledge of Spanish, Latin, and Greek).”

Before being appointed as the interim chancellor, Vurdien was selected to be the president at Fullerton College in 2010. He became Pasadena City College’s (PCC) 15th superintendent president. In July 2018, he announced his retirement at PCC.

The announcement notes, the contract of Dr. Vurdien will be approved during the board meeting on Thursday, June 25. He will officially begin serving as the interim chancellor at City College of San Francisco on Wednesday, July 1.

“We look forward for Dr. Vurdien bringing his extensive expertise, inclusive values, and positive professionalism to City College at this time of crisis and need,” reads the statement.