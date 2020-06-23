SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 17, Yuqin Sun, 79, was found dead inside a home in San Francisco’s Richmond District. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to the 400 block of 16th Avenue, and found Sun dead in a pool of blood, authorities reported.

Witnesses indicated that Sun was video-chatting on Zoom at the time of the crime, and they heard a loud thud when Sun walked off the screen. Witnesses noted seeing Sun’s roommate enter the frame of the video. Officers arrived on the scene, and seized a baseball bat as evidence in the crime.

Investigators ruled Sun’s death as a homicide and arrested her roommate, Min Guan, 60, as a suspect in the case. Guan is being held without bail on suspicion of murder and elder abuse.

Police have not yet released any additional details on the case, but have noted that the case remains open. They are still investigating a motive for the crime and details of the attack. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.