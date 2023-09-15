SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco city employee was stabbed four times on Wednesday, September 13, while working at one of the city’s SRO hotels which provide permanent supportive housing for those in need. The victim, whose identity is being withheld, is said to survive and an arrest has been made.

The employee who is a case worker was in their office at the Windsor Hotel on Eddy Street when the suspect entered with a sharp object and made the attack. This incident transpired in front of another employee.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in the hospital as of Thursday, September 14.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. and according to surveillance footage, police chased down the suspect who was running down Eddy Street. The suspect entered Dalda’s Community Market and hid inside of the back closet.

During the investigation officers were able to recover the knife used in the attack and arrested Oscar Chatman, 27, who was charged with attempted murder, vandalism, and burglary. The suspect is said to be a resident of the hotel. Chatman remains in San Francisco County Jail.

San Francisco Police state that the investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-415-575-4444.