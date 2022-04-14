SAN FRANCISCO—Officers with the San Francisco Police Department conducted an auto burglary and robbery abatement operations during the month of March.

The SFPD reported that the operations focus on the city’s major attractions highly trafficked by tourists and often targeted by criminals who commit auto burglaries and armed robberies. These operations are the product of planning and coordination between investigators, plainclothes teams, and uniformed patrol officers.

Between March 3 and March 30, a total of 14 arrests were made, nine firearms were seized, and evidence connecting the suspects to multiple auto burglaries and robberies was located. Of the nine firearms seized, five of them were un-registered, un-serialized firearms, also known as “ghost guns” – two of which were assault rifles.

A recent arrest on March 30 involved Central Station patrol officers responding to the area of Bay and Taylor Streets for a report of a person with a gun. Officers arrived and met with the victim who said that while he was seated in his parked vehicle, an unknown suspect got out of a vehicle, which was parked next to his, and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle. The suspect got into their vehicle and fled the scene. The victim started to follow the suspect’s vehilce. While following the vehicle, the passenger suspect brandished a firearm at the victim. Fearing for his safety, the victim stopped following the suspects.

While conducting their interview with the victim, officers from the Central Station plain clothes team spotted the silver sedan in the area of Beach and Polk Street. Patrol officers responded to the area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The sedan failed to yield to the officers and a pursuit ensued. The suspects led officers on a brief pursuit, committing multiple vehicle code violations in the process.

During the pursuit, the vehicle collided with a parked and unattended car where it sustained major damage, but continued to flee. The suspect’s vehicle stopped in the area of Sansome and Green Streets where both occupants attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, officers detained both occupants without further incident. Officers canvassed the region and located an unregistered firearm (“ghost gun”) discarded by one of the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause connecting the suspects to above listed incident, and they were arrested.

The suspects were identified as Joshua Godoy, 19, of San Francisco and Danilo Ensuncho-Del Toro, 21, of San Francisco.

Godoy was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for charges of burglary (459 PC), assault with a firearm (245(a)(2) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of a large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), probation violation (12022(a)(1) PC), and possession of an unregistered firearm (29180(c) PC).

Ensuncho-Del Toro was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for charges of attempted burglary (459 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of a large capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), probation violation (12022(a)(1) PC), possession of an unregistered firearm (29180(c) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), recklessly evading a police officer (2800.2 CVC), hit and run (20002(a) CVC), driving on a suspended license (14601(a) CVC), and driving at unsafe speed (22350 CVC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details about this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.