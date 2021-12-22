SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a murder that occurred on Potrero Avenue on November 28. The SFPD reported at 4:56 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to Potrero Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who took the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim died at the hospital from injuries sustained. Investigators from the SFPD Homicide detail took over the investigation and identified the suspect as Clifford Lavern Stokes, 38, of Oakland.

On December 16, investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail and members of the SFPD Tactical Unit located Stokes on the 600 block of Market Street in Oakland where he was taken into custody without incident.

Stokes was later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of murder (187(a) PC), robbery (211 PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and fraudulent use of a credit card (484g PC).

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.