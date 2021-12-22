SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a retail theft that occurred in the region. The SFPD reported on December 12, at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station were patrolling the 1700 block of Sunnydale Avenue. They spotted three suspects exit a parked vehicle.

On the ground directly adjacent to the passenger side of the vehicle, officers saw several clothing tags and clothing hangers. The clothing tags appeared to have been recently removed. Officers stopped, exited their vehicle, and approached the vehicle. As the officers exited their car, the suspects began to walk away. Upon further inspection officers witnessed several plastic bags containing clothes with security sensors attached inside the vehicle.

Two of the suspects started walking back towards the vehicle. The officers detained one suspect, but the other fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, the second suspect was taken into custody. The suspects were identified as Fredi Arriaga-Rendon, 22, and Darrel Brookins, 20, both of Stockton. Following a search of the suspected vehicle, officers located nearly 100 articles of clothing, many of which still had affixed security tags. The recovered clothing was from several different brands including Nike, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

Both suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail. Arriaga-Rendon was booked on charges of receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC), and parole violation (3056(a) PC). Brookins was booked on charges of receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), possession of burglary tools (466 PC) and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.