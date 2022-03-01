SANTA MONICA—For the first time in a long time, it actually felt like awards season was back in Hollywood. Why? Fresh off the 2022 NAACP Image Awards that were handed out on Saturday, February 26, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out on February 27. Now the actor has not handed out at the iconic Shrine Auditorium which has been the staple in previous years, but at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica people. Of course, this was a result COVID-19, but the venue didn’t bother me that much, as long as we have that iconic opening that we have continued to have in the past that matters.

We got that iconic opening, and the SAG Awards are quite important as it is a massive indicator of where things could be leaning for the Academy Awards. Per usual, the ceremony did not have a host and it doesn’t need one. Perhaps other award shows can learn from this America. The crowd was much smaller than usual, but that is ok people as we kicked things off with actors and actresses sharing their tales getting their SAG card including Nicholas Braun, Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, and a hilarious moment between Leslie Odom, Daveed Diggs and Lin Manuel Miranda kept interrupting each other as they tried to get the limelight.

The first prize of the night Male Actor in a Supporting Role went to Troy Kotsur for his rousing performance in “CODA.” It was a beautiful and moving moment to witness America. The prize for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture was a victory for Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.” This was the one race where I did not feel there has been a clear front-runner in this category for awards season people. DeBose was in literal tears as she took to the stage.

You know what I love about the SAG Awards is they don’t waste time in handing out the prizes people. It was Jason Sudeikis who won the trophy for Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso.” On the flipside, Female Actor in a Comedy Series went to Jean Smart “Hacks.” Oh it was a moment seeing Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow on the stage together. For those not in the know, appeared in the comedy “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” as they presented the prize for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series to “Ted Lasso.”

Forty-five minutes and we’re already about to wrap up on the TV side of the awards people. Male Actor in a Drama Series went to in a major upset, Lee Jung-Jae for “Squid Game.” I really thought Brian Cox from “Succession” would claim the prize people. However, it was another victory for “Squid Game” people, as Jung Ho-Yeon won for Female Actor in a Drama Series. Helen Mirren was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from actresses Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, as it became crystal clear this woman has had an eclectic career from “The Queen,” to “Red” to “Fate of the Furious,” this woman is NOT afraid of a challenge people.

The SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a TV Series went to the cast of “Succession.” For a moment, I thought it might be a victory for “Squid Game,” but soon realized that cast is NOT as strong as the cast for “Succession.” Ok, that was a speech people, as Brian Cox got a bit political and a few faces in the audience seemed taken aback.

Michael Keaton delivered an emotional speech that left everyone in the audience in tears people. Wow, some moments people, just saying. The Screen Actors Guild Award for Female Actor in a Leading Role another race without a clear front-runner, but I expected Nicole Kidman to win, but seeing Jessica Chastain earn the prize for her performance as Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” puts her in the driver seat people. It was indeed an incredible performance to say the least. Ok, I’m really interested now as we head into the BAFTA and Academy Awards people.

Reese Witherspoon presented the SAG trophy for Male Actor in a Leading Role to Will Smith for “King Richard” people. The final award of the night seemed to be rushed per usual as Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture went to “CODA.” Such a big highlight and a major win for the movie that is perhaps the biggest movie to pull at your heart out of all the movies nominated this awards season and seeing Marlee Maitlin give that rousing speech highlighting the importance that needs to be paid to deaf actors is monumental in Hollywood where they sometimes go overlooked.

Loved the ceremony, it had a solid pace, plenty of surprises throughout, which makes the run up to the Academy Awards and interesting one people. So the 2022 SAG Awards are in the books, until 2023!