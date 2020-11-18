SAN FRANCISCO—The only Coin-Op Game Room in San Francisco permanently closed on Sunday, November 15, the SF Gate first reported.

Coin-Op Game Room, an arcade bar located on Bryant and 4th Streets, first opened its doors in 2017.

During the coronavirus pandemic, arcade bars were forced to adjust to social distancing guidelines and considered separating machines. They also thought about handing gloves to everyone and sanitizing machines after each game.

Before the pandemic, San Francisco’s Coin-Op relied on business during happy hour and corporate parties. Coin-Op in San Francisco launched a GoFundMe page at the start of the pandemic. The purpose was to raise money for their workers and families after negotiations to end the lease transpired.

“Coin-Op Game Room is making every effort to keep as many of our amazing employees as possible fed and paid during these trying times. We are establishing a food bank for our employees and their families to accomplish this goal. Anything you can donate to help would be greatly appreciated,” reads a statement on the Coin-Op GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday, November 18, the GoFundMe page raised a total of $13,490 of its $15,000 goal.

Other arcade bars like The Detour and Emporium are still in San Francisco The Detour noted it will be temporarily closed until there is a coronavirus vaccine and Emporium is temporarily closed until further notice.

Written By Sejja Khaled and Donald Roberts