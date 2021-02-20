SAN FRANCISCO—On February 6, community serviceman John Moylan died at the age of 92.

Moylan dedicated his life to public service in his adopted home of San Francisco where he became the head of many organizations that benefited the community and instilled policies that would support laborers. Moylan was also one of the strongest advocates for the suicide barrier that would be installed on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Moylan was president of Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District in 2007 & 2008, where the two main goals he wanted to accomplish was to implement a suicide barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge and to create a median barrier to help reduce head on collisions on the bridge. He believed these changes would help save many lives as the Golden Gate Bridge holds the record for most suicides for a bridge.

Moylan’s contribution of the suicide barrier did not come without resistance as it was estimated to cost between $40-$50 million at the time of his presidency. His proposal was successfully passed with a vote of 15-1 by the board of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District.

Alongside his professional accomplishments, Moylan was father to 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren and has been married to his wife for 65 years, Phyllis Flock.

A private mass & burial was held on Monday, February 8.