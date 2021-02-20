SAN FRANCISCO—The U.S. Postal Inspection is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who has information about a suspect who rammed into one of their vehicles which contained U.S. Postal Inspectors.

On Thursday, February 18 a suspect was attempting to steal mail on the 1800 block of Jones Street around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Vallejo and Jones Street in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood. The area has been under surveillance due to frequent mail thefts. Agents were watching a suspected mail thief.

When the suspect was fleeing the scene, they rammed their car the agents were sitting in. The agents were not injured. The suspect vehicle was identified as a black, late model Dodge Charger bearing a temporary California license plate “XMA4CGA.” Authorities believe the vehicle sustained substantial damage to its front and rear. Authorities say the suspect may have damaged other vehicles when fleeing.

Civilians are advised to not apprehend the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference to Case #3315215. All information will be kept strictly confidential.