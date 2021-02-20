SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, February 16 officers responded to a tent fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District around 11:55 p.m. The fire happened at the intersection of Loomis Street and Oakdale Avenue.

After firefighters extinguished the fire they found a victim inside of the tent. The person’s name has not been released, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. The San Francisco News has reached out to the Fire Department for additional details, but they did not reach back out before print.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.