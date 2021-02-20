SAN FRANCISCO—On Valentine’s Day Sunday, February 14, 3 men who were suffering from gunshot wounds were found on Turk and Hyde Streets at 2 a.m.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, “one of the men had life-threatening injuries, while the other two are expected to live.”

This past Valentine’s Holiday weekend there were over a dozen people shot throughout the city of San Francisco and the county East Contra Costa. San Francisco has seen a 35 percent increase in gun-related crimes since the year 2020. According to the City Performance Scorecards the violent crime projection is 6173 for the fiscal year 2019 – 2020.

The San Francisco Police have made it a top priority to reduce crimes. The city uses a shot spotter, a gunfire detection that pinpoints shootings. On Tuesday, February 2 Mayor London Breed rallied San Francisco’s law enforcement officials to assure residents that they are doing everything possible to keep the city safe.

Currently, the police do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.