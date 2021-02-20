SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, February 18 it was announced that Vice President Kamala Harris’s San Francisco apartment has been placed on the market. According to Zillow, the apartment is on the market for $799,000. Harris bought it back in 2004 for $489,000. Listing agent Anne Herrera of Sotheby’s International Realty confirmed that the property was in the contract but didn’t comment further.

The 1,069 square foot apartment spans two levels at the top of a small boutique. The main level has a living room and dining room with high ceilings, an office, and an outdoor space. The loft level includes a bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet.

In 2013 interior designer Ken Faulk gave the apartment a makeover which included a living room and kitchen renovations as well as new furnishings. Faulk is known for pairing modern vintage looks. The property is tied to a collection of homes including Vice President Harris’s condo in Washington D. C. and a house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. She’s currently living at the Blair House across the street from the White House.