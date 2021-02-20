SAN FRANCISCO— On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, two SFPD officers were injured while on an undercover mission to infiltrate and arrest burglars in the Noe Valley district of San Francisco around 5 a.m. The two officers were lunged at by a suspect who attacked them with a razor blade. Both officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the incident took place.

41-year-old Victor Lugo, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools. Lugo was initially cooperative with the officers until he began to walk away. The officers attempted to restrain Lugo, which is when he pulled out his razor blade and stabbed one officer in the left hand & left knee. During the struggle the second officer injured his hand and Lugo would also suffer injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said on Thursday, “This incident serves as a poignant reminder that SFPD officers put their physical wellbeing on the line every day in an effort to keep our City safe. Edged weapons are very dangerous, and we are fortunate that the officers’ injuries were not more severe.”

The burglaries in the area are still in active investigation as burglaries in SF districts are on the rise.