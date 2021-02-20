CALIFORNIA — On Friday, February 19, TMZ reported that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles from rapper and husband, Kanye West, after nearly seven years of marriage.

A source told CNN that West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, “have been living separately for the last few months.”

This will be West’s first divorce and Kardashian’s third. She was first married to songwriter Damon Thomas from 2000-2004 and was married to former basketball player Kris Humphries from 2011-2013, whom she filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage.

Before Kardashian, West, who ran for president in 2020, was previously engaged to fashion designer Alexis Phifer from 2006-2008.

A source told People Magazine in May 2019 on their fifth wedding anniversary that Kardashian and West “feel very proud of their marriage.”

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 while she was in the middle of divorcing Humphries. In 2013, West proposed to Kardashian on her 33rd birthday at Oracle Park, then called AT&T Park, in San Francisco. They got married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.

In March 2014, two months before their wedding, West and Kardashian became the first interracial couple to be featured on the cover of Vogue.

Kardashian shares four children, two boys and two girls, with West and is requesting joint physical and legal custody, according to TMZ.