SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday night, February 18, that they are seeking public assistance in finding Katlin Gallaread.

The 14-year-old has been missing since Tuesday, February 16. Gallaread left her home somewhere between Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. without telling her family, police said.

Gallaread resides in the city’s Northern District. Police said she often frequents the Subway at the 1300 block of Webster Street and the Target on the 2600 block of Geary Boulevard. They also cited the Japan town area as a spot the teenager frequents.

In a statement, SFPD said that Gallaread is described as a 5’01” African American female who weighs 90 pounds.

They urge anyone who sees Gallaread to contact their local law enforcement agency and share her current location and a description of her clothing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.