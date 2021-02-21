LEANDER — On Friday, February 18 an H-E-B Grocery Store in Leander, Texas went viral for letting people shop for free, after a deadly winter storm that left many residents of Texas in search of essentials such as food, clothes, and shelter. It started on Tuesday, February 16 when the lights went out in the store.

A customer named Hennesy told the Washington Post in an interview what happened in that very moment. He and his wife were grabbing some last-minute items. As they rolled the cart up to the register, they saw about 20 people in line. When he reached the front of the line, the cashier waved him on, thanked him, and told him to drive home safely.



After Hennesy reached the outside parking lot, he saw other shoppers paying the gesture forward to each other. He said people were holding other people’s bags. He and a few men helped push an elderly woman’s car that was spinning on ice. The H-E-B company commented on a Twitter post from Hennesy to confirm that his story was true.

This past week snowstorm by the numbers in Texas goes as followed:

-Coldest recorded temperature this week: 13 degrees on February 16

-The longest stretch of freezing temperatures: 44 consecutive hours from 6:53 p.m. Sunday to 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, February 16

-Deaths blamed for extreme cold across the U.S.: 69

–Power outages reported during the storm’s peak: About 4.3 million