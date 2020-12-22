UNITED STATES—On Monday, December 21, members of Congress agreed on a $1.4 trillion federal spending package to fund the federal government another year.

The new bill is nearly 5,600 pages long and is one of the longest bills ever written. A total of $2.3 billion of the government funding package includes COVID-19 Relief.

The bill passed in the House of Representatives with a vote of 359-53 and passed the Senate with a vote of 91-7. The bill will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

Americans out of work have been vocal about the need for a second stimulus check which is expected to be around $600 per person for those who qualify.

The bill also includes $25 billion for renter’s assistance and extends the ban on evictions for until January 31, 2021. In addition, $82 billion has been allotted for schools, colleges, and universities, and another $10 billion for childcare.

State and local governments struggling to get the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines distributed will receive $8.75 billion, with $300 million of that earmarked for minorities and those included in the high-risk population.

“This deal is not everything I want−not by a long shot. The choice before us is simple. It’s about whether we help families or not. It’s about whether we help small businesses and restaurants or not. It’s about whether we boost (food stamp) benefits and strengthen anti-hunger programs or not. And whether we help those dealing with a job loss or not. To me, this is not a tough call,” said House of Representatives Committee Chairman, Jim McGowan of Massachusetts.

Candace Owens, the founder of Blexit and spokesperson for Turning Point USA, has exposed the dollar amounts going overseas than staying in the U.S. to help citizens and boost the economy.

President Trump signed a temporary bill until December 28, 2020 o prevent another government shut-down and allow more time to find a suitable COVID-19 relief package.