BEVERLY HILLS—It was reported on Thursday, April 13, the group including former Lakers star Magic Johnson have agreed in principle to purchase the NFL franchise for the Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Redskins & Washington Football Team) for $6 billion.

Johnson is a part owner MLB franchise for the LA Dodgers, LAFC of the MLS and WNBA franchise LA Sparks.

The Beverly Hills group attempted to purchase the Denver Broncos in 2022. The group is led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris. Harris is also a part owner of NHL franchise for the New Jersey Devils and the London based Premier League soccer club Crystal Palace.

Johnson’s initial long-term spell as a player for the LA Lakers lasted from 1979-1991. He won three NBA MVP awards. The point guard won five NBA Championships during his time in the league. In 1991, he was diagnosed with HIV. He started the Magic Johnson Foundation to raise awareness for the disease. The 12-time NBA All-Star has since diversified the foundation to include other charitable causes.

Johnson’s other business interests have included Starbucks franchises, real estate and PepsiCo. He also invested in E-Sports group Team Liquid along with LA Dodgers executives Lon Rosen and Tucker Kain. Motivational speaker Tony Robbins is also an investor. Team Liquid’s League Of Legends team is sponsored by Honda.