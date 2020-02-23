USA- Costco may soon become a complete members-only club, including the food court.

Costco’s popular food court items are known for their tastiness and low prices. Alongside other items, customers can buy a whole pizza for $9.95 or a quarter pound hot dog for $1.50. People without a Costco membership are currently allowed to purchase items for the food court. However, signs have been put up at some Costco locations indicating that the food court will no longer be open to the public.

The sign says: “Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details.”

Although the new rule is confirmed, the effective date may vary depending on each location.