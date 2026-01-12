San Francisco, CA – Three people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon, January 11, 2026, after a vehicle collided with a traffic pole near the Stonestown Galleria shopping center, according to KRON.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Winston Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard, approximately one block from the mall’s parking lot.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) described the incident as a single-vehicle crash in which the car struck and knocked down a traffic light pole. Fire and police personnel responded promptly to the scene to provide emergency care and secure the area.

The three occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released. Southbound lanes of Junipero Serra Boulevard were temporarily closed to allow first responders to work safely.

By 8 p.m., the roadway was reopened after crews cleared debris and ensured the area was safe. SFFD and San Francisco police are conducting a standard investigation to document the crash, assess contributing factors, and determine any further safety measures needed.

