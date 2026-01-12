Contra Costa County, CA – A motorcyclist lost their life early Monday, January 12, 2026, according to KRON, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened around 5:06 AM on southbound Vasco Road just north of Dyer Road.

CHP logs indicate the incident involved a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle. When first responders arrived, the motorcyclist was not immediately located, prompting a coordinated search of the surrounding roadway and center divide.

At approximately 5:33 AM, first responders located the rider. Despite emergency medical efforts at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Multiple agencies responded, including CHP, fire personnel, and the county coroner. The motorcycle was documented and removed as evidence, and standard investigative procedures were initiated to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Traffic on Vasco Road was significantly impacted during the investigation. All lanes were temporarily stopped, with southbound and northbound lanes reopening in stages as the scene was cleared. CHP reported that all lanes were fully reopened by approximately 6:35 AM, though residual traffic delays were noted during the morning commute.

The collision remains under investigation, and no additional details regarding contributing factors or involved parties were immediately available.

Even if a fatal accident doesn’t lead to criminal charges, families who lose a loved one can still file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide support to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income.

