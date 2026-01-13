SAN FRANCISCO—On January 8, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a morning fire. The blaze was reported at 8:20 a.m. after officials received a 911 call of fire in a home on the 1500 Block of 33rd Avenue between Kirkham and Lawton.

With in four minutes, E18 arrived onscreen and confirmed an active fire in a two-story wood frame home. The fire was extinguished by 8:31 a.m. and the blaze was contained to the structure by 8:37 a.m. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed to the public.