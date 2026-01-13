BEVERLY HILLS—Yes, it is official. Awards season is underway as the first major awards ceremony, the Golden Globes were held on Sunday, January 11 at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Coming into the ceremony, “One Battle After Another” led all contenders and it walked away with most awards as well, a total of 4 trophies including the illustrious Best Motion Picture – Musical of Comedy.

However, before chatting about those awards, let’s chat about host Nikki Glaser who was not afraid to get the jokes following as soon as the ceremony started off.

One of the biggest jokes from Glaser was taking a jab at the bidding war for Warner Bros. pictures, the entertainment industry. She then started to go after A-listers and the Jeffrey Epstein files, editing with the U.S. Justice Department and CBS News and its new head, Bari Weiss and the B.S. news that is unfolding as a result. George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lawrence, but that Leo joke was a serious burn I’m sorry. Sean Penn was not given in grace as looks were tackled as well, and the return of those jokes involving Timothee Chalamet delivered some laughs to the audience as well.

The first award of the night, Supporting Actress in Motion Picture went to Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another.” The actress was stunned by her victory and gave a stirring speech giving that was authentic and a tearjerker at the same time. She joked that her kids better be off those phones. She concluded by saying, “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight. Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

Male Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture went to Stellan Skarsgard for “Sentimental Value.” Noah Wyle was a winner for Lead Actor in a TV Series Drama for his work on “The Pitt,” with Rhee Seehorn taking the prize for Lead Actress for her work on “Plurbuis.” Seehorn was moved beyond words while on stage accepting her award. It was another victory for Jean Smart for Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy of her work on “Hacks.” Owen Cooper won the prize for Male Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his work on “Adolescence.”

Seth Rogen is looking unbeatable for his work on “The Studio” which earned him the Golden Globe for Male Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical. Snoop Dogg delivered some laughs as he presented the GG for Best Podcast to Amy Poehler for “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” “K-Pop Demon Hunters” picked up two Golden Globes, one for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Golden” and Best Animated Film. The prize for Best Motion Picture Screenplay went to Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another.” The Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy went to Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Rose was overwhelmed with her win. On the flipside, it was Timothee Chalamet who walked away with the Golden Globe for Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Marty Supreme.”

Chalamet is easily the front-runner in this race, but don’t count out Leo just yet people, the love for “One Battle After Another” is constantly growing. “Sinners” did receive some love winning the award for the new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film’s writer, director and producer Ryan Coogler spoke on behalf of the movie’s cast and crew. Paul Thomas Anderson added another Golden Globe for the night winning the prize for Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another.” “The Secret Agent” picked up 2 prizes, Best Foreign Language film, as well as Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for Wagner Moura.

“The Pitt” walked away with the prize for Best Motion Picture TV Series Drama, while “The Studio” won the prize for TV Musical or Comedy. “Adolescence” walked away with the prize for Limited Series or TV Movie. Jessie Buckley won for Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Hamnet.” As I noted, this is Buckley’s prize to lose, so I don’t see who can stop her at this moment. I will say I was a bit taken aback by “Hamnet” winning the prize for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The acting in the movie is exceptional, the movie itself not so much. So, I was expecting maybe just maybe “Sinners” might walk away with the prize. However, it was nice to see iconic director Steven Spielberg take to the stage to accept the award as a producer on the movie. People need to watch out, she has already proven to be an amazing filmmaker, but Chloe Zhao’s start quality is continuing to rise. The 2026 Golden Globes Awards were actually entertaining, and Glaser is proving that she is seriously funny. So could we see her return as host for 2027. I think it’s a possibility.

With that said, the question remains rather the Golden Globes have any weight on Oscar nominations. Not really, but that doesn’t mean Oscar voters weren’t paying attention. I’ll put it this way, just because you won a Golden Globe doesn’t mean you will earn an Oscar nomination. There is always a surprise or two, and I would be lying if I didn’t expect the same for 2027.