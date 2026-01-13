SAN FRANCISCO—As of Monday, January 12, the investigation into this matter is still pending. On Saturday, January 9, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two 19-year-olds from San Francisco, a woman named Bexy Arellanes and a man named David Samaniego connected to the taking of a 14-year-old teen girl for human trafficking.

They are now being charged with human trafficking of a minor and were booked into Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

On January 1, the teenage girl was recovered by investigators. Authorities believed her to be a victim of human traffickers. On December 31, 2025, at approximately 7 a.m., a 14-year-old teenage girl was reported missing from Patterson, located about 27 miles southeast of Tracy in Stanislaus County.

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Task Force started a swift search.

If anyone has any further information into this case should contact Detective Cooper at (209) 525-7114, or anyone wanting to give an anonymous tip should call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (866) 602-7463.