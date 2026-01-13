LOWELL, MA—On January 12, USReport confirmed that a WUML, University of Massachusetts radio station volunteer-radio host, Hansel Lopez, resigned after his commentary placed him on the U.S. Secret Service’s radar.



Fox News first reported that the U.S. Secret Service is aware that the former UMASS, Lowell DJ’s post advocating for the death of Vice President JD Vance. Lopez wrote under the name, hanslopez.bsky.social. posted “It’s simple, we kill JD Vance.”



Lopez continued with the following presumption. “JD Vance thinks Britain and France are America’s likely enemies.”



The Bluesky account connected to Hansel Lopez has since been suspended. Lopez’s LinkedIn account lists him as the Music Director and DJ for WUML. He does not have an X account associated with his name.



According to the WUML website, the radio station was founded in 1952, is operated solely by the UMASS student body, and claims to be commercial-free. The first post on the University Police UMass, Lowell website is an active threat training video.



A representative from UMass Lowell provided the following statement to the local newspaper, The Sun, and also indicated that Lopez was an alumni-volunteer-contributer, and not a current student.



“UMass Lowell takes seriously any threat of violence involving our community. Statements such as the post in question are inconsistent with the values of our democracy and our university. The individual in question has since resigned from his volunteer role at WUML and removed the post from his Bluesky account.”



The following statement was first provided to Fox News Digital.



“UMass Lowell police promptly coordinated with the FBI, Secret Service, and Haverhill police the same day to ensure an appropriate response. Contact was made with the individual in question, and the necessary assessments were conducted in collaboration with federal partners. Authorities confirmed there was no immediate threat.”











