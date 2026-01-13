MELROSE—On January 12, at 1:55 p.m., a 911 caller reported an incident on U.S. Highway 101 North and Santa Monica Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) engine 52 and Rescue 3 responded to the call.



Citizen first reported, a vehicle fire involving a gray BMW sedan occurred on the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp of the northbound 101 Freeway, temporarily blocking the number two lane from merging into traffic.



A Citizen user shared video footage of LAFD firefighters working in the roadway to extinguish flames that had fully consumed the BMW. Smoke was billowing out of the car.



Other witnesses reportedly saw a gray Kia Sorrento located on the right shoulder of the Freeway with smoke pouring out from beneath it.



According to the California Highway Patrol(CHP), a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle at 2:00 p.m. The fire was extinguished and the roadway reopened by 2:10 p.m.