WASHINGTON D.C.—On December 27, multiple news outlets reported that the U.S. is under a travel ban to Niger, an area of West Africa that borders Algeria, Libya, Chad, Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Mali.



The truth is that the U.S. has many travel bans to areas that are a threat to National Security. The announcement of this specific travel ban is not new.



On December 16, the White House issued a press release notifying the public of travel restrictions and bans limiting the entry of foreign nationals who may pose a public safety threat.



An alphabetical list of travel bans is available on the U.S. Department of State website under travel advisories. The threat levels are as follows.



Level 1 Exercise Normal Precautions



Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution



Level 3 Reconsider Travel



Level 4 Do Not Travel



On October 31, the threat level of the travel advisory for Niger increased to level four. The reasons given are Unrest, Crime, Health, Kidnapping, Hostage-Taking, and Terrorism.



Other Countries/Provinces that the U.S. has imposed level four travel bans are listed below with the date it came into effect.



Afghanistan(1-13-25), Belarus(12-22-25, Burkina Faso(4-16-25), Burma (Myanmar) (5-12-25), Gaza (7-13-25),Haiti(7-15-25),Iraq(7-17-25),Lebanon (7-3-25),Libya (7-16-25), Mali(10-30-25), North Korea (4-29-25), Syria (12-11-25), Ukraine (11-14-24),Venezuela (12-3-25), and Yemen(12-19-25).



U.S. citizens are free to travel to a multitude of other destinations. Several are listed with threat Level 3. That is to encourage people to consider other areas that may be safer vacation spots. There are pages of destinations with low threat levels to choose from.