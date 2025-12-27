TRABUCO CANYON—On December 24, the Orange County Parks website issued an alert notifying the public that all trails at Whiting Rand Wilderness Park, located at 267 Portola Parkway, Foothill Ranch, are closed due to wet and muddy conditions.



According to the website, all trails may be closed for up to three days following the rain.



This is the second recent closure. On November 11, the Whiting Ranch and Wilderness Park was closed to the public, “out of an abundance of caution,” due to unusual mountain lion activity.



Mountain lions habitually avoid people. The mountain lions were acting out of sorts, getting too close to people, prompting the closure.

Mountain Lion Warning Flyer_1



On December 27, Canyon News called the Whiting Ranch and Wilderness Park for an update. There was a recording confirming that all of the trails are still closed. A message was left for an update on the mountain lion activity, but there was no response in time for print.



Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park encompasses nearly 2,500 acres of riparian and oak woodland canyons with grassy hills and coastal slopes. Red Rock Canyon has rock formations. Borrego and Serrano streams, and Aliso Creek run through the area. There are roaming cattle and an abundance of wildlife.



